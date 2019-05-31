Asisat Oshoala: Nigerian star joins Barcelona women on a permanent deal

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala initially went on loan to Barcelona women at the end of January 2019

Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala has joined FC Barcelona women on a permanent deal from Chinese champions Dalian Quanjian.

The 24-year old has agreed a three-year contract with the Spanish club after an impressive loan spell.

During her four-month loan, she helped Barcelona reach the Uefa Women's Champions League final and scored eight goals in 11 appearances.

The former BBC Women's Footballer of the Year, who moved to Catalonia to keep in shape ahead of June's World Cup in France, is excited about the switch.

"New home," the three-time African footballer of the year winner wrote on social media.

Two weeks ago, Oshoala came on as a late substitute to become the first African to play and score in the European Women's Champions League final in their 4-1 loss to French side Lyon Feminines.

Oshoala moved to Quanjian in the Far East in February 2017 from English side Arsenal Ladies with whom she won the Women's FA Cup at Wembley in May 2016 .

She finished as the Chinese Women's Super League top scorer in 2017 with 12 goals to help her club to the title same year.

Oshoala, who began her European career at Liverpool Ladies, won her third Women's Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Falcons in Ghana last year, scoring three goals as Nigeria lifted the title for a ninth time.