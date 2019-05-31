Adam Crookes: Port Vale sign defender signs on two-year deal

Adam Crookes made his Port Vale debut in a 1-0 win over Crawley while on loan at the club last season

Defender Adam Crookes has signed a two-year deal at Port Vale after being released by Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Vale Park, making 19 appearances.

Manager John Askey said: "His performances on the pitch and the way he conducts himself have caught my eye.

"He had other clubs after him but I'm pleased to see him choose the Vale and join us for what are exciting times for this club."

