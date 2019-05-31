Rob Green: Chelsea and former England goalkeeper to retire

Rob Green won the biggest title of his career - the Europa League - days before retiring

Chelsea's former England goalkeeper Rob Green has announced his retirement.

The 39-year-old started his career as a trainee at Norwich City and also played for West Ham during his 23-year career.

Green says celebrating the Europa League win with Chelsea was a "fitting" way to end his career after more than 650 professional appearances.

"It's been an amazing journey for me in the game and I've loved every moment," said Green, who last played for his country in 2012.

"I've played with and against some of the best players in the world and have experienced so much that professional football has to offer.

"I have played for some fantastic clubs and I feel honoured to have played for England."

In his statement on Twitter, Green also says he is "excited" about his future and plans to remain "connected" to the game.

He arrived at Stamford Bridge on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town in 2018, as their third-choice keeper.

He won the First Division with Norwich City in 2004 and was part of the PFA team of the Year in that same season, before winning the Championship play-off final with West Ham in the 2011/12 season, winning promotion to the Premier League.