Leonie Maier: Arsenal Women sign Germany defender from Bayern Munich

Leonie Maier (centre) won the Uefa Women's Championship three times with Germany

Women's Super League champions Arsenal have signed Germany defender Leonie Maier, whose contract at Bayern Munich had expired.

The right-back, 26, won two league titles during six years with Bayern.

"It has always been a dream of mine to play abroad," Maier, who has played more than 70 times for her country, told Arsenal's website.

"I think that the Women's Super League has developed in an amazing way, so it's a great honour to join Arsenal."

Gunners manager Joe Montemurro said: "Leonie is a talented defender and has a great understanding of the game."

