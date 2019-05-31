Ashley Nadesan: Striker joins Crawley Town on three-year deal from Fleetwood

Ashley Nadesan was born in Redhill, just over 10 miles away from Crawley

Crawley Town have completed the signing of striker Ashley Nadesan from League One side Fleetwood on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the League Two side after not extending his contract at Fleetwood.

The forward scored 14 goals in 67 appearances for Fleetwood and Carlisle, where he was on loan for a year.

"I'm delighted to have Ashley with us. He's a local lad who has had two good years at Fleetwood and Carlisle," said Crawley manager Gabriele Cioffi.

"Now he's decided to come home, which is great for us. He can play in wide positions or up front and he is a goal threat."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.