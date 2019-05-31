Sam Hornby: Goalkeeper joins Bradford City from Port Vale on a two-year deal

Sam Hornby
Sam Hornby left Burton Albion in 2017 to join Port Vale

Sam Hornby has signed a two-year contract with Bradford City, making him the club's third signing of the summer.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has arrived on a free transfer from League Two side Port Vale.

He has moved on in search of first-team football, having made just 11 league appearances during two years with Vale.

Hornby said: "This is probably the best move I could have asked for. I am at the stage of my career where I wanted a move to a big club to really kick on."

Bradford manager Gary Bowyer said: "I was encouraged when he said he would not come in to be a number two. He is ready to play games."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you