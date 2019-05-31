Sam Hornby: Goalkeeper joins Bradford City from Port Vale on a two-year deal

Sam Hornby left Burton Albion in 2017 to join Port Vale

Sam Hornby has signed a two-year contract with Bradford City, making him the club's third signing of the summer.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has arrived on a free transfer from League Two side Port Vale.

He has moved on in search of first-team football, having made just 11 league appearances during two years with Vale.

Hornby said: "This is probably the best move I could have asked for. I am at the stage of my career where I wanted a move to a big club to really kick on."

Bradford manager Gary Bowyer said: "I was encouraged when he said he would not come in to be a number two. He is ready to play games."

