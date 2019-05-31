SPFL attendances rise for fourth consecutive season
The number of fans attending SPFL matches in Scotland rose for the fourth consecutive year, with 4.5m supporters turning out this season.
A total of 4,486,145 fans attended 788 matches across the Premiership, Championship, League One and League Two, up by 41,000 on last term.
Of the 42 SPFL clubs, 25 saw year-on-year growth in their crowds.
"Scottish football continues to punch above its weight," said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.
"It is testament to the hard work done by individual clubs to engage supporters in their local communities."
In the League Cup, 379,553 supporters attended 95 matches, while 36,975 fans watched 56 Challenge Cup fixtures, taking the total figure to 4,902,673 across all SPFL competitions. That is 54,839 up on last season.
|Scottish Premiership cumulative attendances
|Total home crowd
|Average home crowd
|Celtic
|1,095,229
|57,644
|Rangers
|941,720
|49,564
|Hibernian
|337,724
|17,775
|Hearts
|333,724
|17,564
|Aberdeen
|283,567
|14,925
|Kilmarnock
|130,999
|6895
|Dundee
|114,509
|6027
|Motherwell
|103,512
|5448
|St Mirren
|101,680
|5352
|St Johnstone
|73,937
|3891
|Livingston
|69,616
|3664
|Hamilton Acad
|53,760
|2829