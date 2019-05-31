Celtic appoint Neil Lennon as manager for second time

Media playback is not supported on this device Celtic manager Neil Lennon led the team to their ninth consecutive domestic trophy

Neil Lennon wants to deliver "more great days" to Celtic after being confirmed as the club's permanent boss.

Lennon, 47, revealed on Saturday he was offered the job in the dressing room showers after his side beat Hearts at Hampden to win the Scottish Cup and seal a historic treble treble.

He replaced Brendan Rodgers in February and guided the club to an eighth title in a row in his second stint in charge.

"When I was asked to take over, I felt it was my duty to do so," Lennon said.

"Celtic will always be my club and I wanted to help finish the job which had been started.

"I want to be part of delivering more of these great achievements and I look forward to working with the players, the staff and the fans to make this happen."

Lennon has signed a 12-month rolling contract, with John Kennedy continuing as assistant manager and Damien Duff retained as first-team coach.

The Northern Irishman had a four-year stint in charge from 2010 and had spells with Bolton Wanderers and Hibernian, before leaving Easter Road in January.

During that first spell at Celtic Park, he won three league titles. Prior to that, he made 214 appearances for the club across seven years before leaving in 2007.

"It is a massive honour," Lennon added. "I had always dreamed of returning to this role on a permanent basis and I am absolutely delighted to once again be part of one of the biggest and best clubs in the world - an institution which really does mean so much to me and one which has always been such a huge part of my life.

"In the space of just a few weeks, Trophy Day at Celtic Park and securing the treble treble at Hampden are two of my greatest days in football."

Chief executive Peter Lawwell - who along with largest shareholder Dermot Desmond offered Lennon the job on Saturday - said he was "delighted" by the appointment.

He cited the "great success" Lennon had brought to the club previously and described him as a "winner".

"Neil has a great record in identifying players, and he has already been working hard in this area as we look to strengthen the squad this summer," Lawwell added.