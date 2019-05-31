Zamalek chose not to renew Christian Gross' contract

Swiss coach Christian Gross has worked in England, Switzerland, Germany and Saudi Arabia

Zamalek chairman Mortada Mansour has announced Swiss coach Christian Gross' contract will not be renewed.

The news comes less than a week after the 64-year-old, whose contract ends on Friday, led the Egyptian club to the Confederation Cup.

Mansour was talking after a 1-1 draw against Al Intag Al Harbi that left Zamalek third in the league, seven points behind leaders Al Ahly.

"I will not renew his contract, I told him that he is no longer the head coach of the team, he will leave Egypt soon," Mansour said.

"Khaled Galal will take the charge of the team for the remaining Egyptian league matches."

It will be Galal's second stint coaching the club after taking temporary charge before Gross' arrival in July 2018 on a one-year deal.

Zamalek beat Morocco's Renaissance Berkane on penalties last weekend to win the Confederation Cup.

In the league they are in the third place with 67 points after 30 Matches while Al Ahly, who lead the way have 74 points and have played 2 games more.

Pyramids are currently in second place on 70 points but they have already completed their campaign.