David Turnbull: Motherwell want 'significantly more' than £1.7m

David Turnbull scored 15 goals this season and was named Scottish Football Writers young player of the year

A fee of £1.2m is "nowhere near" the value of David Turnbull amid reported interest from Celtic, says Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a switch to Parkhead for that fee, which is £500,000 less than the club record sum the Fir Park club received when Phil O'Donnell was sold to Celtic in 1994.

"We will only consider offers of significantly more than our record fee received," Burrows tweeted.

"We will sell him on our terms."

Turnbull scored 15 goals from midfield in his breakthrough season, while also winning the Scottish Football Writers' young player of the year award.

Any bid would likely need to be at least £2.5m to make Motherwell consider parting with the man Burrows last month said is a "once in a couple of generations talent".