Women's World Cup warm-up: England Women v New Zealand Women in Brighton

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch on BBC One and follow live text and radio commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

England face New Zealand on Saturday in Brighton in their final warm-up game for the Women's World Cup.

The 'Road to France' series game at the Amex Stadium will be shown live on BBC One at 13:00 BST.

England's opening World Cup game is against neighbours Scotland in Nice next Sunday.

Lionesses boss Phil Neville, whose side beat Denmark 2-0 last Saturday, says they are ready and that he "has trust in every single one of my players".

England, who finished third in 2015, go into the tournament as fourth favourites behind champions the United States, hosts France and Germany.

"We've prepared for so long now that the talking is over. Let's just get out to France," Neville said.

"There's nothing more we can do on the training ground with the players. They're prepared, they understand the system, they have clarity on everything."

Neville said all of his players, some of whom are making their tournament debuts, are in contention to play.

"There are 23 players available for selection tomorrow and fighting for a place against Scotland, Argentina and Japan," he said.

Neville became England boss in January 2018 and led them to victory in the invitational SheBelieves Cup earlier this year. They have lost just once in their past 10 games.

"Winning breeds momentum," he said. "We place a massive emphasis on winning in training, on and off the pitch. We like to create this competitive environment.

"I think elite sport is about winning and that's what we've tried to focus on. We don't want to settle for second best."

England forward Karen Carney is preparing for her ninth consecutive major tournament.

"I think everyone's excited. We're dying and itching to get out to France now," she said.

"We just want to get out now and get on that training pitch in France and get on with the three group games."

Behind the scenes with the Lionesses

As part of #changethegame, BBC Sport has produced a documentary with exclusive access to England's preparations for the World Cup finals in France next month.

It will be broadcast on Sunday, 2 June at 22:30 BST on BBC One.

Highlights include their trip to Qatar for a training camp with a difference and the Lionesses lifting the SheBelieves Cup.

The film also shows what life is like for the squad and hears about some of their back stories. Lucy Bronze explains about living in France at one of the world's top clubs, and Karen Carney relives her horrific experience at the hands of social media trolls. We see how Phil Neville copes with the challenges of selecting the final 23 and the moment when Leah Williamson finds out she has made it.

Steering us through this emotional and inspiring documentary is former Lioness Alex Scott.