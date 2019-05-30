Olly Lancashire: Crewe Alexandra sign Swindon Town defender

From the section

Olly Lancashire has made 263 career league appearances

Crewe Alexandra have signed centre-back Olly Lancashire on a free transfer following his release by fellow League Two side Swindon Town.

The 30-year-old ex-Robins captain has signed a two-year contract.

Former Rochdale, Walsall and Southampton defender Lancashire made 63 appearances for Swindon, including 22 in the 2018-19 campaign.

David Artell's Crewe finished 12th in the fourth-tier this season, a place and a point above Swindon.

