Friday's back pages

Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph features Jamie Carragher's interview with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp before Saturday's Champions League final
Friday's Guardian
Tottenham forward Lucas Moura features in the Guardian which asks: What next for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil?
Daily Star
Chelsea will look to sign Philippe Couinho if they get their transfer ban put on hold, according to the Daily Star
Daily Express
Coutinho to Chelsea also features in the Daily Express
Times
Maurizio Sarri will stay at Chelsea if the club back him, says the Times
Daily Mirror
Coutinho is also on the back page of the Mirror along with Liverpool's Sadio Mane

