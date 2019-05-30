James McPake: Dundee set to appoint former defender as manager

James McPake (right) would be Dundee's third manager in nine months

James McPake is on the verge of being announced as the new manager of Dundee.

Former Dens Park player McPake, 34, is set to move up from his youth team role, having taken charge of the first team for their final game of the season against St Mirren.

Jim McIntyre left after Dundee finished bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Alloa Athletic boss Jim Goodwin had been in talks about the job while Gordon Strachan had been discussing an advisory role.

McPake played as a defender for Livingston, Coventry and Hibernian before joining Dundee in 2018, retiring injured last year. He was capped once by Northern Ireland in 2012.

McIntyre replaced Neil McCann at Dens in October but could not keep Dundee in the top flight, meaning they will be in the second tier for the first time in five years.