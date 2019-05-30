Claire Emslie: Orlando Pride sign Scotland forward from Manchester City

Claire Emslie
Claire Emslie has 21 Scotland caps and three international goals
Scotland's Heroes: The Road to France
Date: Friday, 31 May Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland & iPlayer
Click here to visit programme page

Scotland's Claire Emslie has joined Orlando Pride from Manchester City.

Forward Emslie, 25, is part of the Scots' squad for next month's Women's World Cup and previously played for Hibernian and Bristol City.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play pro soccer in the USA," Emslie told the Orlando Pride website.

"I left Florida three years ago as a college graduate determined to return one day as a professional player and I can't quite believe it has happened."

Pride say Emslie, who has scored 44 goals in 121 club appearances, will arrive after the World Cup pending a visa.

"Claire is a player I have wanted to work with for a long time now," said head coach Marc Skinner.

"Her ability to effectively dribble, pass and shoot with both feet, means she will keep defenders guessing about her next move and will excite our fans. More importantly, Claire possesses a personality that will epitomise the hardworking culture we are working daily to create at the Pride."

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you