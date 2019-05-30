Claire Emslie: Orlando Pride sign Scotland forward from Manchester City

Claire Emslie has 21 Scotland caps and three international goals

Scotland's Claire Emslie has joined Orlando Pride from Manchester City.

Forward Emslie, 25, is part of the Scots' squad for next month's Women's World Cup and previously played for Hibernian and Bristol City.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play pro soccer in the USA," Emslie told the Orlando Pride website.

"I left Florida three years ago as a college graduate determined to return one day as a professional player and I can't quite believe it has happened."

Pride say Emslie, who has scored 44 goals in 121 club appearances, will arrive after the World Cup pending a visa.

"Claire is a player I have wanted to work with for a long time now," said head coach Marc Skinner.

"Her ability to effectively dribble, pass and shoot with both feet, means she will keep defenders guessing about her next move and will excite our fans. More importantly, Claire possesses a personality that will epitomise the hardworking culture we are working daily to create at the Pride."