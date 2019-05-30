Adam Jackson: Hibs sign defender after Barnsley release

Adam Jackson has signed for manager Paul Heckingbottom for a second time

Hibernian have signed centre-half Adam Jackson on a two-year contract, subject to international clearance.

The 25-year-old, a former England youth international, arrives as a free agent after leaving Barnsley.

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom signed Jackson during his Oakwell reign in 2016 but the defender was restricted to just 10 appearances this season.

"I know all about Adam's qualities and he was one I was set on bringing to Easter Road," said Heckingbottom.

"The fact it's come so early in the summer is hopefully indicative of the work that has gone on and is going on behind the scenes here. It also shows Adam's own enthusiasm to play for Hibernian.

"Adam has a real physical presence. He is strong in the air and understands how we want to defend and how we look to play out from the back. So, he's ideally suited to the way we like to play."

Jackson is Hibs' second summer signing following the return of Scott Allan, which was agreed in January.