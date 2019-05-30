Erling Braut Haaland: Norway player scores nine goals in U20 World Cup win

Erling Braut Haaland had failed to score in the opening two games of the tournament

Erling Braut Haaland scored nine goals as Norway thrashed Honduras 12-0 at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

Haaland, son of former Norway midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, scored a seventh-minute opener against Honduras, who ended with nine men, and netted the final goal in the last minute.

The Red Bull Salzburg striker, 18, was born in Leeds, where his father was playing at the time.

Despite the 12-0 win, Norway failed to make it out of the group stage.

Both they and Honduras had already been eliminated after losing their opening two games to Uruguay and New Zealand.