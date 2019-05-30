Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria announces 23-man squad

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has named his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations

Algeria have named their 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Coach Djamel Belmadi has called up just one locally-based player in Hicham Boudaoui, who plays for Paradou.

The 19-year-old has helped his club finish third in the Algerian league and clinch a place in next season's Confederation Cup.

Belmadi will be hoping that striker Baghdad Bounedjah can continue the form that saw him score 39 goals for Qatari champions Al Sadd.

Algeria begin their Nations Cup preparations on 3 June at the National Technical Centre in Algiers before flying to Qatar five days later.

While they are in Qatar they will play friendlies against Burundi on 11 June an then Mali five days later.

The team will travel to Egypt on 18 June for the Nations Cup were they will play Kenya, Tanzania and Senegal in Group C.

Algeria squad:

Goalkeepers: Rais M'Bolhi (El Etifaq, Saudi Arabia), Azzedine Doukha (Al Raed, Saudi Arabia), Alexandre Oukidja (Metz FRA)

Defenders: Aissa Mandi (Real Betis, Spain), Mehdi Zeffane (Rennes, France), Ramy Bensebaini (Rennes, France), Rafik Halliche (Moreirense, Portugal), Mehdi Tahrat (Lens, France), Djamel Benlamri (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Youcef Atal (Nice, France), Mohamed Fares (SPAL, Italy)

Midfielders: Haris Belkebla (Brest, France), Ismail Bennacer (Empoli, Italy), Mehdi Abeid (Dijon, France), Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasary, Turkey), Adlene Guedioura (Nottingham Forest, England), Hicham Boudaoui (Paradou)

Forwards: Adam Ounas (Naples, Italy), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, England), Islam Slimani (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Yacine Brahimi (Porto, Portugal), Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd, Qatar), Youcef Belaili (Esperance Tunisia)