Senegal's M'Baye Niang joins Rennes on a permanent deal

Senegal striker M'Baye Niang helped Rennes win the 2019 French Cup

French club Rennes have activated a buyout clause to sign the Senegal striker M'Baye Niang on a permanent deal from Italian club Torino.

The 24-year old has signed a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 side after an impressive loan spell.

During his loan season he helped Rennes clinch the French Cup and finished as the club's top scorer with 14 goals in all competitions.

"We are very pleased to exercise our option to buy M'Baye Niang," the President of Rennes Olivier Létang told the club website.

Niang says he is delighted to stay on at Rennes and proud to wear the colours of the club.

"I am very happy to continue the adventure with Stade Rennais FC," Niang told the club's website.

"I had expressed my desire to stay several weeks ago and I knew they wanted the same. I feel good here, the season has been exceptional.

"I want to continue and give back the confidence that the President has granted me in my loan and continue to grant me today with this option.

"Stade Rennais FC is an ambitious club and I am very happy to be part of this project."

Born in France Niang started his career in the French lower divisions with Caen's second team before graduating to the first team.

He then went on to play for another French club Monpellier and three Italian sides Milan, Genoa and Tonrino.

Niang also featured in the Premier league for Watford in the 2016/2017 season.

At international level, Niang represented France at youth level before he committed his international future to the country of his parents, Senegal.

He has been capped 14 times since making his international debut against Cape Verde in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Niang has scored four goals for the Terranga Lions so far including one against Poland in the World Cup finals in Russia.

He is expected to be in coach Aliou Cisse's squad for the next month's Nations Cup finals in Egypt.