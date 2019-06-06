Kim Little: Scotland midfielder driven by family missing out on Euro 2017

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: From world player of the year to the World Cup with Scotland

Women's World Cup: England v Scotland Venue: Allianz Riviera, Nice Date: Sunday, 9 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Kim Little says having her family missing out on seeing her play at the Euro 2017 finals gave her the "drive" to help Scotland women reach the World Cup.

Little got injured shortly before the Euros in the Netherlands, which was Scotland women's first major tournament.

"The only real thing that upset me was that the fact that my friends and my family weren't going to be able to go and experience that and see me play," Little, 28, said.

"That's what gives me the most satisfaction and pride, to have my family and the people that are closest to me coming, watching. It's as much fun for them as it is for us.

"It's something that definitely drives me and makes the experience a whole lot bigger and more fun."

Arsenal's Little is excited to see what impact Scotland women's first World Cup will have on the country.

"Obviously, it was great that we got to the Euros and created a platform in something [for] girls and people in Scotland to see our women's team do well on a global scale," she said.

"But I think the World Cup is on a different level to that. The amount of spectators and people that follow it and how many people are interested is on a much bigger scale.

"Obviously as a women's team we've never been a part of a World Cup so I think it's a little unknown what it may do for women's football and sport in Scotland. But I think I'm pretty sure it'll increase the level, the interest and opportunity for female players in Scotland."