Lenell John-Lewis: Injured Shrewsbury Town striker signs new six-month contract

Lenell John-Lewis
Lenell John-Lewis has made 57 of his 71 appearances for Shrewsbury from the bench, and has scored all his three league goals as a sub

Shrewsbury striker Lenell John-Lewis has signed a new six-month deal in a bid to prove his fitness as he recovers from a knee operation.

John-Lewis, 30, signed by then Town boss Paul Hurst from Newport County in 2017, has not played since suffering his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

But, having signed a contract which ties him to Town until January 2020, he hopes to make it back for pre-season.

"That's the stage I'm at right now. I have high expectations," he said.

"I'm in a good place and my knee is in a good place. I want to be in and around the lads for pre-season.

"I'm definitely going to be doing all the running work and then integrated into the ball work and we'll go from there. I'm really excited to have a ball at my feet again.

"It's nice that the club have stuck by me and given me a chance to get fit and prove my fitness and help the club achieve what we want to achieve next season."

Lenell John-Lewis stretchered off in the 1-1 FA Cup third round draw with Stoke
John-Lewis was stretchered off in the 1-1 FA Cup third round draw with Stoke in January - and missed Shrewsbury's win in the replay

