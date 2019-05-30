John Fleck 'desperate' to play part for Scotland after summer wedding

John Fleck has been a key player in Sheffield United's promotion-winning side

John Fleck has told Steve Clarke he is "desperate" to make his Scotland debut later this year after turning down a June call to get married.

The new manager revealed Fleck had been planning his wedding for two years when announcing his squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium.

And the Sheffield United midfielder, 27, insists he is "gutted" to miss out.

"I was delighted that he had me in his plans and I can't wait to play my part later on down the line," said Fleck.

"I've spoken to Steve Clarke and made it clear I'm still desperate to play for Scotland and if I'm fit, I'll be available for selection when the next round of games come along in September.

"We had a good chat on the phone and it was great to hear what he has in mind for the national team. Giving him the job was an excellent appointment and hopefully he can now get everyone pulling in the same direction for Scotland."

Fleck will be playing in the Premier League next season following the Blades' promotion and he is due to tie the knot with partner Lauren in Turnberry before flying off on honeymoon.

"It's just rotten luck than it falls on the same date at these games next week," he said. "There was no chance I could have postponed the wedding - Lauren would have killed me."

Fleck, who broke into the Rangers first team as a teenager, was called up for the first time by Scotland last November for the Nations League meeting with Israel but was not capped by Clarke's predecessor Alex McLeish.

"I've had a great year with Sheffield United and it's really exciting to be thinking in a few weeks I'll be playing in the Premier League. It's always been an ambition of mine to get to this level and it's been a long road getting here.

"Hopefully I can cap off what I've achieved over the last 12 months by adding a Scotland cap to my collection once I'm back from honeymoon."