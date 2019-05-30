Gary Woods: Goalkeeper departs Hamilton Academical

From the section

Gary Woods has left Hamilton after three seasons in the Scottish Premiership

Goalkeeper Gary Woods has left Hamilton Academical under freedom of contract.

The 28-year-old former Manchester United trainee moved to Hamilton in 2016 and was a regular starter, making 93 appearances.

Woods began his senior career at Doncaster Rovers and had a loan spell at Ross County before joining Accies.

Chairman Allan Maitland described him as a "fantastic servant", saying Woods has been "a crucial part of keeping Hamilton in Scotland's top flight".