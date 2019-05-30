Teenager in Italy is banned for insulting a female referee

Giulia Nicastro is an official Italy Football Federation referee and has taken charge of more than 40 youth matches

A 14-year-old boy has been given a one-year ban for lowering his shorts and making a vulgar gesture at a female referee in Italy.

The incident happened on 22 May in an under-14 tournament in Mestre, Venice.

A Treporti player made the gesture after his side conceded a corner against Miranese and he was sent off by referee Giulia Nicastro.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) described the behaviour as "totally unacceptable" and will contest the ban.

The boy's suspension by the Venetian Disciplinary Court will be halved if he agrees to undertake a re-educational programme.

In addition, the youngster is banned from accessing any facilities where an Italian Football Federation competition is held.

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina has said he will challenge the decision at the Federal Court of Appeal as he feels the punishment is not strong enough.

"From my side, there must be not any reduction on this behaviour: I intervene decisively, it is not acceptable, I can't hide my disappointment," said Gravina.

Nicastro, 22, is from Venice and has refereed more than 40 matches at this level, the FIGC told BBC Sport.

It has been reported that fans were abusing Nicastro throughout the game.

Treporti has apologised to Nicastro, saying they were "deeply disappointed".