Dan Butler: Peterborough United sign Newport County defender
League One club Peterborough United have signed defender Dan Butler after he turned down a contract extension with Newport County.
The 24-year-old made 160 appearances in three years for the Exiles.
"This move is everything that I have been working towards," said Butler.
"I am looking forward to working with Darren Ferguson and I cannot wait to get started. I feel like this move will allow me to grow as a player and continue to improve."
County manager Michael Flynn added: "I wish Dan all the very best at Peterborough.
"He has been a fantastic servant to Newport County AFC for three years now and has earned this move to the league above."
