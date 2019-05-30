Dan Butler: Peterborough United sign Newport County defender

Dan Butler played nearly every match in all competitions in the 2018-19 season

League One club Peterborough United have signed defender Dan Butler after he turned down a contract extension with Newport County.

The 24-year-old made 160 appearances in three years for the Exiles.

"This move is everything that I have been working towards," said Butler.

"I am looking forward to working with Darren Ferguson and I cannot wait to get started. I feel like this move will allow me to grow as a player and continue to improve."

County manager Michael Flynn added: "I wish Dan all the very best at Peterborough.

"He has been a fantastic servant to Newport County AFC for three years now and has earned this move to the league above."

