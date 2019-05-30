Callum Byers: Dungannon Swifts sign centre-half from Ards as Kyle Cherry joins Carrick Rangers

Byers played for Linfield's youth and reserve teams before joining Ards

Dungannon Swifts have completed the signing of Ards defender Callum Byers.

The 21-year-old centre-half has made the move after three years with the north down club, who were relegated from the Premiership last season.

Byers' arrival at Stangmore Park follows the departure of central defender Chris Hegarty to Crusaders.

Midfielder Kyle Cherry has also left Ards and returned to Carrick Rangers, who took his former club's place in the top flight.

"Callum fits perfectly with what we are trying to build at the club," Swifts manager Kris Lindsay said.

"He's young and hungry but still has good experience within our league and obviously in a position that we are looking to strengthen.

"I believe he will be a great addition to Dungannon Swifts and I am looking forward to working with him."

Cherry, meanwhile, is returning for a second spell with newly-promoted Carrick, from where current manager Niall Currie signed him for Ards in 2016.

He made 73 appearances for Rangers during his time there and helped them win promotion from the Championship.

"He was an absolute pleasure to work with when I signed him for Ards and he was very influential when Ards enjoyed a great start in the Premiership following promotion a few years ago," Currie commented.

"He now has plenty of experience in the Premiership and is still a very young man who is only going to get better."

Carrick last week completed the signing of Willie Faulkner from Ballymena United.