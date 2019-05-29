Leigh Griffiths: Celtic striker aims for pre-season return

Leigh Griffiths joined in with Celtic's Scottish Cup celebrations on Saturday

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is "on the home straight" in his recovery from personal issues and is looking forward to returning next season.

The 28-year-old Scotland striker has not played since a 5-1 win over Kilmarnock on 8 December.

After an extended break, Griffiths is targeting the start of pre-season training on 17 June.

"It has been a tough few months, training myself, double sessions nearly every day," he told Celtic TV.

"But I'm on the home straight now and not long to go before pre-season. I'm hoping to come back a lot fitter than I have done in previous starts to the campaign.

"Being in the gym nearly every day gives me that platform to get fitter and when I come back I will be raring to go."

Griffiths joined Celtic from Wolves in January 2014 and in August last year he netted his 100th goal for the Scottish champions.

In September, he signed a new deal, extending his contract until the summer of 2022.

"Football has been my life," he said. "It was frustrating being off but my big focus was to come back mentally and physically stronger.

"I'm buzzing to get back among the boys and start playing my football again.

"From where I was in December to now is night and day, so hopefully when I pull that jersey on and step onto the pitch I will be firing on all cylinders."