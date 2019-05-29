John Robertson: One-match ban for Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager

John Robertson exchanges views with fourth official David Lowe at Tannadice

Inverness Caley Thistle manager John Robertson has accepted a one-match ban for his conduct during the play-off semi-final loss to Dundee United.

Robertson was sent off after United were awarded a penalty at Tannadice.

He later complained of "arrogant and obnoxious" behaviour from fourth official David Lowe.

Following the 3-0 second leg defeat, Robertson also said: "The inconsistency of the refereeing is incredible. The standard is so poor."