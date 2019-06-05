Hayley Ladd: Manchester United sign Wales midfielder from Birmingham

From the section

Hayley Ladd played 29 WSL games for Birmingham in two seasons

Wales midfielder Hayley Ladd has joined Women's Super League side Manchester United Women on a free transfer after leaving Birmingham City.

The 25-year-old, who has 29 caps for her country, can also play in defence, as she did in Wales' victory against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Ladd started her career with Arsenal and spent two seasons with Birmingham after joining from Bristol Academy.

Manchester United won promotion to WSL in April just a year after forming.

