Hayley Ladd: Wales midfielder leaves Birmingham City Women

Hayley Ladd made 41 Women's Super League appearances for Birmingham City

Wales midfielder Hayley Ladd has left Birmingham City Women after turning down an offer of a new contract.

The 25-year-old had been with the club - who finished fourth in England's top flight this term - for two seasons.

"We would like to express our greatest thanks to Hayley for her efforts and wish her every success in the next stage of her career," the club said.

On Twitter, Ladd said: "Thank you to everyone for a very memorable two seasons. I loved every minute."

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.