Women's World Cup: Fixtures, groups and BBC TV coverage
-
- From the section Women's Football
|Women's World Cup groups
|Group A: France, South Korea, Norway, Nigeria
|Group B: Germany, China, Spain, South Africa
|Group C: Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica
|Group D: England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan
|Group E: Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands
|Group F: USA, Thailand, Chile, Sweden
All times BST
BBC coverage times
Friday, 7 June
Live coverage
France v South Korea, 20:00, Paris, BBC One
Saturday, 8 June
Live coverage
Germany v China, 14:00, Rennes, BBC One
Spain v South Africa, 17:00, Le Havre, BBC Red Button and online
Norway v Nigeria, 20:00, Reims, BBC Red Button and online
Sunday, 9 June
Live coverage
Australia v Italy, 12:00, Valenciennes, BBC Red Button and online
Brazil v Jamaica, 14:30, Grenoble, BBC Red Button and online
England v Scotland, 17:00, Nice, BBC One
Monday, 10 June
Live coverage
Argentina v Japan, 17:00, Paris, BBC Two
Canada v Cameroon, 20:00, Montpellier, BBC Red Button and online
Tuesday, 11 June
Live coverage
New Zealand v Netherlands, 14:00, Le Havre, BBC Red Button and online
Chile v Sweden, 17:00, Rennes, BBC Red Button and online
USA v Thailand, 20:00, Reims, BBC Four
Wednesday 12 June
Live coverage
Nigeria v South Korea, 14:00, Grenoble, BBC Red Button and online
Germany v Spain, 17:00, Valenciennes, BBC Red Button and online
France v Norway, 20:00, Nice, BBC Four
Thursday, 13 June
Live coverage
Australia v Brazil, 17:00, Montpellier, BBC Two
South Africa v China, 20:00, Paris, BBC Red Button and online
Friday, 14 June
Live coverage
Japan v Scotland, 14:00, Rennes, BBC One
Jamaica v Italy, 17:00, Reims, BBC Red Button and online
England v Argentina, 20:00, Le Havre, BBC One
Saturday, 15 June
Live coverage
Netherlands v Cameroon, 14:00, Valenciennes, BBC One
Canada v New Zealand, 20:00, Grenoble, BBC Red Button and online
Sunday, 16 June
Live coverage
Sweden v Thailand, 14:00, Nice, BBC Red Button and online
USA v Chile, 17:00, Paris, BBC Two
Monday, 17 June
Live coverage
China v Spain, 17:00, Le Havre, Online
South Africa v Germany, 17:00, Montpellier, BBC Red Button and online
Nigeria v France, 20:00, Rennes, BBC Four
South Korea v Norway, 20:00, Reims, BBC Red Button and online
Tuesday, 18 June
Live coverage
Jamaica v Australia, 20:00, Grenoble, BBC Red Button and online
Italy v Brazil, 20:00, Valenciennes, BBC Four
Wednesday, 19 June
Live coverage
Japan v England, 20:00, Nice, BBC One
Scotland v Argentina, 20:00, Paris, BBC Four
Thursday, 20 June
Live coverage
Cameroon v New Zealand, 17:00, Montpellier, BBC Red Button and online
Netherlands v Canada, 17:00, Reims, Online
Sweden v USA, 20:00, Le Havre, BBC Four
Thailand v Chile, 20:00, Rennes, BBC Red Button and online
Saturday, 22 June - Round of 16
Live coverage
Group B winner v third place Group A/C/D, 16:30, Grenoble, BBC Two
Group A runner-up v Group C runner-up, 20:00, Nice
Sunday, 23 June
Group D winner v third place Group B/E/F, 16:30, Valencienne
Group A winner v third place Group C/D/E, 20:00, Le Havre
Monday, 24 June
Group B runner-up v Group F winner, 17:00, Reims
Group F runner-up v Group E runner-up, 20:00, Paris
Tuesday, 25 June
Group C winner v third place A/B/F, 17:00, Montpellier
Group E winner v Group D runner-up, 20:00, Rennes
Thursday, 27 June - Quarter-finals
R16 winner one v R16 winner three, 20:00, La Havre
Friday, 28 June
Live coverage
R16 winner four v R16 winner five, 20:00, Paris, BBC Four
Saturday, 29 June
R16 winner seven v R16 winner eight, 14:00, Valenciennes
R16 winner two v R16 winner six, 17:30, Rennes
Tuesday, 2 July - Semi-finals
QF winner one v QF winner two, 20:00, Lyon
Wednesday, 3 July
QF winner three v QF winner four, 20:00, Lyon
Saturday, 6 July - Third-place play-off
Live coverage
SF one loser v SF two loser 16:00, Nice, BBC Two
Sunday, 7 July - Final
Live coverage
SF one winner v SF two winner, 16:00, Lyon, BBC One