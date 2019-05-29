Wilfried Bony eyes Premier League return after Swansea City exit

Wilfried Bony scored once for Swansea last season before joining Al-Arabi

Wilfried Bony is looking to return to the Premier League after leaving Swansea City.

Former Manchester City striker Bony, 30, is available on a free transfer this summer.

The 52-cap Ivory Coast international is keen to remain in British football and insists he can still be a force in the top flight.

"I have the ability and the capacity to do that. That's my target," Bony told BBC Sport Wales.

"I have been in the UK almost six years. I like it here so if there is an opportunity, I will speak to my agent. We will see."

Bony scored five goals in seven games while on loan with Qatari club Al-Arabi in the second half of last season.

He first signed for Swansea in 2013 and was such a success that he joined Manchester City in a deal worth up to £28m in January 2015.

Bony returned to south Wales for around £12m in 2016 but managed only four goals in 25 appearances in his second stint at the club, during which he had a succession of injury problems.

He is feeling strong now, though, and is about to head off on international duty having been called up for the first time since 2017.

Bony has been named in the provisional 27-man squad for this summer's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and will try to claim a place in the final 23.

"It was good to play in Qatar," he added.

"Obviously it was not the same level as in the UK, but it was good for me to have the sensation of being on the pitch getting some minutes, building up my confidence and my condition.

"Now I want to focus on the national team. We are going to fight and see if I am in the list of 23 players."

Bony says that whichever club he joins, his family will stay in Swansea because they are "comfortable" in the city.

He leaves the Swans with some regret over the club's recent struggles, which saw them relegated from the Premier League in 2018.

"I am bit heartbroken because we did not achieve what we wanted, but that is life," Bony said.

"The most important thing now is to recognise everything the club did for me and to look forward.

"I thank God I am alive and still on the pitch being able to play, and I wish Swansea the best for next season.

"They know what they have to do - to stay first in the Championship and then try to be part of the play-offs.

"There will be a lot of changes. The players need to be strong and work very hard."