Women's Premiership: Linfield Ladies beat Derry to make it six out of six

Abbie Magee scored for Linfield Ladies as the pacesetters chalked up another three points

Linfield continued their perfect start in the Women's Premiership with a convincing 3-0 victory at Derry City.

Abbie Magee, Rebecca Bassett and Kirsty McGuinness were on target for the Blues, who have won all six league games without conceding a goal.

Glentoran moved into second on goal difference thanks to a 4-1 home victory over Cliftonville.

Crusaders Strikers ended a run of four straight defeats with a thumping 5-0 win against Comber Rec.

Caitlyn Hamilton, Danielle McDowell and Courtney Moore netted at Londonderry Park, with Amanda Morton bagging a double.

The Crues remain fifth in the standings, three points behind Cliftonville, while Comber Rec and Derry City both stay on one point each.

First half goals from Rachel Rogan and Nadene Caldwell put the Glens in control but Rachel McConnell grabbed one back for the Reds after the break.

However, a double from Kerry Beattie ensured the League Cup finalists remain five points behind Linfield.