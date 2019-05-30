Harvey Knibbs: Cambridge United sign Aston Villa striker

Harvey Knibbs trained with Cambridge during a trial period at the end of this season

League Two side Cambridge United have signed Aston Villa striker Harvey Knibbs on a two-year contract.

The 20-year-old did not make a first-team appearance for the Villains, playing in the club's under-23 side.

U's boss Colin Calderwood worked with Knibbs when he was assistant manager at Villa Park under Steve Bruce.

"I'm quietly hoping he becomes something that no-one expects him to be," Calderwood told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I think he's going to get stronger and stronger and I like the fact that he really wanted to get himself sorted fairly quickly, and didn't hang about thinking there might be something higher up the pyramid."

