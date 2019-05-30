Champions League final: Tottenham will not 'lie down' against Liverpool

Media playback is not supported on this device We dream about standing with the Champions League trophy - Eriksen

Champions League final Venue: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid Date: 1 June 2019 Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Tottenham will do "whatever" they can to beat English rivals Liverpool in Saturday's Champions League final, says their midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Spurs, who have not won a trophy since 2008, claimed thrilling wins over Manchester City in the quarter-finals and Ajax in the last four.

"We will not lie down," Denmark international Eriksen told BBC Sport.

"We dream we will stand with the trophy - that's what we see in our heads. But we know it won't come easy."

Tottenham progressed from the group stages despite taking only one point from their first three games.

They Premier League champions City on away goals after Raheem Sterling's late strike in a 4-4 aggregate draw was ruled out by the video assistant referee, and needed a 96th-minute winner from Lucas Moura to beat Ajax on away goals in another pulsating encounter that finished 3-3 on aggregate.

But 27-year-old Eriksen, who has scored twice in the competition this season, said he does not believe the "stars have aligned" for the north London side.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has never won a trophy as a manager, although Spurs have finished no lower than fifth in the Premier League in his five seasons in charge and ended this season in fourth.

Asked if there was a feeling of "desperation" to win a trophy, Eriksen said: "I came to Spurs six years ago and it's been an upwards curve since.

"We've been in the top four for many years and have been in the Champions League. It would be statement to be able to win this competition.

"It's something really special and something a footballer dreams about. I would love to have that on my CV."

Toby Alderweireld signed for Tottenham for £11.5m in 2015

I want it more than anyone else - Alderweireld

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld said he does not want to feel the pain of another Champions League final defeat.

He came on as substitute for Atletico Madrid shortly before Sergio Ramos scored a 90th-minute equaliser for Real Madrid in the 2014 final. Atletico went on to lose 4-1 in extra time.

"We were so close to winning it," said the 30-year-old Belgium international. "The feeling of losing is very hard.

"That night I flew to Belgium because we had the World Cup coming up, so there was no time to grieve.

"After the World Cup, when I had time to think about it, I thought it was a big chance, a big opportunity, and maybe it will never come again.

"I will take this feeling to the final and show I want it more than anyone else."