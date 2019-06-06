Women's World Cup: Signeul with Scots in spirit

Signeul stepped down after leading Scotland to their first Women's European Championship in 2017

Women's World Cup: England v Scotland Venue: Allianz Riviera, Nice Date: Sunday, 9 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Shelley Kerr will lead Scotland into their first World Cup, but the woman who laid the foundations for the national team will not be watching.

Instead Anna Signeul will be preparing the Finnish national side for a friendly double-header against Iceland.

But the former Scotland head coach still feels like she is on the journey with them and is "very proud" and "so happy" for the France-bound squad.

"It was such a big part of my life, 12 years is a big part of my career also."

The Swede led the Scots to their first major finals, the European Championship in 2017, before stepping aside.

Unfortunately the team did not make it out of the group, and a number of the enduring players who helped book their debut appearance missed out on the tournament in the Netherlands altogether.

"It's a lot of the same players from the Euros two years ago and the ones who were injured," she told BBC Scotland, who is not surprised by Kerr's selection.

"Hayley {Lauder}, Kim {Little}, Lizzie {Arnot}, Jennifer Beattie - I'm so happy that they have the chance now to play the World Cup."

While Signeul may have moved back to Scandinavia she has closely followed the "fantastic" achievements of her former players, which includes former defender Kerr.

"As a player I was very proud of Shelley," she explained, referring to the three years she coached the centre-back towards the end of her Scotland playing career.

"I know she's very thorough with what she's doing, with her preparation and planning and tactical and technical knowledge. I have no doubt that they will be successful."

Signeul goes as far as to back her old side to make the quarter-finals. But Scotland need to make it past England, Japan and Argentina first.

"It's probably one of the toughest groups just because you have both England and Japan and both of them will have the target of going to the finals. So it's really a tough ask."

Signeul's squad lost to England and Portugal at Euro 2017, so their victory over Spain was not enough to progress

The top two teams from each of the six groups will progress to the knockout stages, with the four best third-placed teams also going through.

And should Scotland find themselves up against her home side Sweden, Signeul admits it is "hard to say" where her allegiances would lie.

Much to the Finland coach's dismay, her past and present will definitely meet in the Euro 2021 qualifiers next year, which for her "is not ideal".

"I obviously didn't want that, I want all the success for the Scottish team and players so I don't want to be the ones that beat them but on the other hand I want all the success for Finland now.

"It was the same in the beginning when we had Sweden in the group and I had Scotland - so it is what it is, that's football."

And her final message to the Scotland squad: "I say to them like I always said - do one another good. That's maybe bad English but the players know what I mean.

"It's individuals that stand behind one another and make a good team, you play on your pal's best foot."