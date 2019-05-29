Scottish Premiership: Who did you vote in your team of the season?

Over the past couple of weeks, we have been asking you to select your Scottish Premiership team of the season.

More than 20,000 of you submitted an XI, with 70% favouring the default 4-4-2 shape.

Celtic and Rangers, perhaps predictably, dominant the selection with five players each, with Aberdeen the only other club represented.

Allan McGregor was by far the favoured option in goal, with 43% favouring the Rangers custodian and 22% plumping for Celtic counterpart Scott Bain.

Another Rangers player, James Tavernier, was the runaway choice at right-back, with 48% of the vote His nearest challenger was Kilmarnock's Stephen O'Donnell with 9%.

Kieran Tierney was similarly dominant at left-back, attracting 40%, with another Kilmarnock full-back, Greg Taylor, second with 9%

Celtic Kristoffer Ajer was the first-choice at centre-back, with Aberdeen's Scott McKenna just edging out Rangers Connor Goldson to partner him.

In midfield, Celtic's multiple player of the year James Forrest was an obvious inclusion on the right, with Rangers' Ryan Kent similarly popular on the left.

Centrally, Callum McGregor of Celtic is partnered by Rangers' Scott Arfield.

And in attack, Premiership top scorer Alfredo Morelos and Celtic counterpart Odsonne Edouard were clear choices.