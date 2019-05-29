Scotland 3-2 Jamaica: What did we learn from Hampden send-off?

Media playback is not supported on this device Goals: Scotland 3-2 Jamaica

A record crowd, a victory, and a country enthused by the impending World Cup adventure.

There was plenty to enjoy about Scotland's 3-2 win over fellow finals debutants Jamaica at Hampden on Tuesday in what was their final warm-up fixture before travelling to France.

Shelley Kerr's side will next be in action when they face England in their tournament opener Nice on June 9, before further group games against Japan and Argentina.

But what lessons can be learned from the momentous triumph at Hampden? BBC Scotland takes a look...

Kerr's preferred XI

Asked if Tuesday's selection would be close to that picked to face England on 9 June, a laughing Kerr said she was "never going to say that in a million years".

While Jamaica are also going to the World Cup, they are ranked 50 places behind England, who are considered the third-best side in the world and are aiming to win the tournament. They also humbled Scotland 6-0 in their major championship debut at Euro 2017 but, under Kerr, the Scots have come on leaps and bounds.

Eight of the starting XI at Hampden play in the English leagues, and will be well used to their feted opponents, so Kerr may well be minded to put out a side not entirely dissimilar, with surprise goal scorer Sophie Howard a potential change in defence.

Appetite for success

The previous record for a Scotland Women match was the 4,098 who turned out to watch their World Cup qualifier against Switzerland in Paisley last year. Well over four times that cheered them on at Hampden, with many more watching and listening at home. By comparison, their final warm-up before the European Championship two years ago was held on a Friday night in Kirkcaldy, when 1,960 watched Scotland beat the Republic of Ireland 1-0.

On Tuesday, the number of club strips with players' names, flags, painted faces and chanting young fans shows there is not only an appetite for the women's game but a whole new generation engaged in the sport, with Erin Cuthbert and Caroline Weir among their idols.

Cuthbert is Scotland's star

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Erin Cuthbert’s “sensational” goal in Scotland’s 3-2 friendly win over Jamaica

Praise is being showered on Chelsea attacker Cuthbert from all corners, with journalists and team-mates alike hailing the 20-year-old as one of best young players in the women's game.

She spent her 18th birthday playing against England in Scotland's first match at a major finals, four days later she scored the country's first goal at Euro 2017, and is now one of most talked about players in the squad.

Her goal against Jamaica at Hampden a taste of what she can do and has heightened the expectation on her small shoulders, but you would be hard pressed to name a Scottish player more patriotic than Cuthbert and few more desperate to do her country proud.

Manager's defining moment

Kerr had a decent playing career, with 59 caps and three goals to her name as a defender, and led Arsenal to the FA Women's and Continental Cup and third in the English top women's league in 2013 as a coach.

Since taking over the national team after the 2017 Euros, she has led Scotland to 14 wins in 22 matches including qualification for the World Cup.

A testing group of early favourites England, 2011 winners Japan and three-time finalists Argentina await - with the latter offering the Scots' best hope of a win and a progression from Group D as either a runner-up or one of the four best third-place teams.

But Kerr will lead her history makers into the tournament determined to progress deeper into the competition. And from there anything could happen.