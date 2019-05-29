Nathan Delfouneso: Blackpool forward signs new two-year contract

Nathan Delfouneso (left) first moved to Bloomfield Road on loan from Aston Villa in 2012

Blackpool forward Nathan Delfouneso has signed a new two-year contract with the League One club, with the option of a further 12-month extension.

Delfouneso, 28, scored seven goals for the Seasiders last season and made his 200th appearance for the Lancashire side late in the campaign.

The former Aston Villa striker said: "I've always had a close affinity with this club.

"I'm pleased that I'll be able to continue playing my football here."