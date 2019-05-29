Braintree Town: Relegated National League club deducted three points

Braintree Town were relegated in their first season back in the National League

Relegated National League club Braintree Town have been deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player against AFC Fylde.

Braintree won 2-1 on 13 April, with Mo Sagaf and Courtney Richards scoring.

But the Essex club admitted breaching league rules after midfielder Aaron Eyoma appeared after his loan from Derby County had expired.

The Iron finished third from bottom on 41 points, but will now drop a place to 23rd when the table is amended.

In mitigation, Braintree claimed they thought Eyoma's loan was to run until the end of the season but could not confirm because their secretary was unavailable and their chairman away on business before the game.

"We apologised to both the FA and our League," chairman Lee Harding said. "New arrangements have now been introduced to ensure that a loan player cannot, in future, be included in our side unless a check is made on their eligibility."