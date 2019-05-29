Hamilton: Brian Easton rejoins from St Johnstone

Brian Easton lifted the Scottish Cup with St Johnstone in 2014

Brian Easton has been hailed as a leader by head coach Brian Rice after rejoining first club Hamilton Academical from St Johnstone.

The left-back, 31, made more than 100 appearances for Hamilton from 2006 to 2009 and returned on loan a year later.

Easton played 166 times for St Johnstone after signing from Dundee in 2013, but injury has restricted him to just one appearance this season.

"The past year-and-a-half it's been really difficult," he said.

"But I'll always look back on my time here with fond memories."

Easton, who also helped Burnley reach the English top flight, returns to Hamilton with the club having secured top-flight survival this season.

"We are delighted to welcome him back," Hamilton head coach Rice said. "Brian is the type of person that can encourage and lead the younger players in the dressing room."