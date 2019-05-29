Burkina Faso's Aristide Bance makes Guinea's Horoya his 22nd club

Burkina Faso striker Aristide Bance has played in Ivory Coast, Germany, Turkey, Belgium, UAE, Latvia, Finland, Qatar, Ukraine, South Africa and Kazakhstan

Burkina Faso striker Aristide Bance has joined Horoya in Guinea on a two-year deal.

The 34-year-old joins as a free agent after his short-term contract with Burkina Faso's Sports Union of Armed Forces (USFA) came to an end.

Horoya will be the 22nd club of Bance's nomadic career.

"It's a challenge for me, I know the club well and I've been following them for years, it's a very ambitious team," Bance said on signing for Horoya.

"I can see the club is at a good level. It is a great pleasure to stay in Africa. Everyone around me, my family advised me to come to the Horoya AC and I promise to do my utmost to take the club even higher."

As well as playing in Burkina Faso the striker has played in Egypt, Ivory Coast, Belgium, UAE, Latvia, Finland, Qatar, Ukraine, South Africa, Germany, Turkey and Kazakhstan.

Horoya's President Soufiane Souare welcomed the player to the club.

"You are a player that no longer needs an introduction," he said.

"From now on, with us, you have a new family. We are happy with your signature because we are a club with great ambition.

"We want to reach the continental semi-finals, with your qualities I'm sure we can achieve our goals."

He has made 74 appearances for Burkina Faso, including at the 2013, 2015 and 2017 Nations Cups, and has scored 22 goals.

Bance helped The Stallions to reach the final of the 2013 Nations Cup, including converting his spot kick as the beat Ghana on penalties in the semi-finals.

They went on to lose to Nigeria in the final to end the tournament as runners-up, their best ever finish in the history of the Nations Cup.