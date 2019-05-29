Daniel James: Wales boss Giggs confirms winger chose to be in squad

Daniel James made his Wales debut against Albania

Manager Ryan Giggs says it was winger Daniel James' choice to be included in the Wales squad for June's Euro 2020 qualifiers in Croatia and Hungary.

James withdrew from Wales' training camp in Portugal last week following the death of his father, Kevan.

"Obviously its terrible what has happened," Giggs told BBC Sport Wales.

"I spoke to Dan, he is really keen to meet up, he is really keen to be involved in the games. I said we would touch base again this week," he added.

"He rang me, he wants to be involved, he wants to be part of the two games. We will see how he is when he meets up but he is really keen to meet up and play."

Manchester United have been in talks with Swansea about signing the twice-capped player whose goal gave Wales a 1-0 victory over Slovakia in their opening qualifier.

Asked if former Old Trafford team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, had asked him for his view on the flying winger, Giggs said: "You don't need to speak to me to see the quality Dan has had, especially from the turn of the year.

"It has been well documented. The transfer breaking down with Leeds, the week after they (Swansea) played Leeds away and he played really well.

"From then really he has kicked on. For me, in the last game, he was fantastic.

"He is a talent and when you have speed like that as well as the temperament that he has, he could play anywhere."

Wales squad: Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Ward (Leicester City), A Davies (Barnsley), A Williams (Everton, on loan at Stoke), Taylor (Aston Villa), Mepham (Bournemouth), Gunter (Reading), Roberts (Swansea City), B Williams (Barnsley), Ampadu (Chelsea), Rodon (Swansea City), Lockyer (Bristol Rovers), J Lawrence (Anderlecht), Allen (Stoke City), J Williams (Charlton Athletic), Vaulks (Rotherham United), Brooks (Bournemouth), Smith (Manchester City), Levitt (Manchester United), James (Swansea City), Bale (Real Madrid), Woodburn (Liverpool), Wilson (Liverpool, on loan at Derby County), T Lawrence, Matondo (Schalke 04), Thomas (Leicester City, on loan at Scunthorpe United), Vokes (Stoke City), Moore (Barnsley)