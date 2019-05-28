Michael Howard: Morecambe sign ex-Preston North End forward on one-year deal

From the section

Michael Howard spent time at Cork last season in the League of Ireland

Morecambe have signed forward Michael Howard following his release by Preston North End, on a one-year-deal.

The Southport-born 19-year-old joined the Lillywhites as an 11-year-old and progressed through the academy, but did not make a full senior appearance.

Howard had loan spells with Cork City, Stalybridge and Hednesford during his time at Deepdale.

"He's a pacey player and can play wide or down the middle," boss Jim Bentley told the club website.

