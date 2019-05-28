Marco Stiepermann: Norwich City midfielder signs new deal

Marco Stiepermann
Marco Stiepermann and his Norwich City team-mates celebrated their Championship title win with an open-top bus ride through the city

German midfielder Marco Stiepermann has signed a new three-year contract with Norwich City.

The 28-year-old, who joined from VfL Bochum in the summer of 2017, scored 10 goals in 46 appearances as the Canaries secured promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19.

"It's been the best season of my career," he told the Norwich website.

"I feel so happy in Norwich and my family does too. It is a great honour to be asked to stay at this club."

