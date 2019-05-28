Carlos Carvalhal: Former Swansea boss returns to management in Portugal

Carlos Carvalhal has been out of work following Swansea's relegation from the Premier League in 2018

Carlos Carvalhal has returned to management in Portugal, despite "several offers" from clubs in England.

The ex-Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday manager has been appointed head coach of Primeira Liga side Rio Ave.

"I made no secret of the fact that I wanted to stay in England and I received several offers from clubs there," said the 53-year-old.

"But the most important thing for me was for someone to show their willingness to have me at their club."

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, plus Reading head coach Jose Gomes have both previously managed Rio Ave, who finished seventh in the league last season.

Carvalhal added: "The president showed real interest in me and my coaching staff and that was a key factor in my decision."

He returns to his native Portugal having been out of work since Swansea's relegation from the Premier League in May 2018.