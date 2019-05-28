Luke Hannant: Cambridge United sign midfielder on deal until 2021

Luke Hannant made 68 appearances for League Two side Port Vale

Luke Hannant has signed a two-year contract with Cambridge United after being released by fellow League Two club Port Vale.

This deal marks his return to the U's, having come through the club's academy before leaving in 2012.

The versatile midfielder, 25, who can play centrally or on the left, is Cambridge's first summer signing.

"It's great to move to somewhere where people know how I work and what my attributes are," Hannant said.

Manager Colin Calderwood added: "Luke has good experience in senior football and caught my eye against us at the Abbey.

"He can create from wide off of both feet and is one that I feel brings different options and additional goal threat."

