Jo Love: Scotland midfielder wants to leave 'legacy'

Scotland women are heading to their first World Cup

Jo Love hopes the "blood, sweat and tears" the Scotland women team have put in to reach major tournaments can leave a legacy for future generations.

Glasgow City midfielder Love, 33, played at Euro 2017 and is in the squad for this summer's World Cup.

Prior to the European Championships in the Netherlands, Scotland women had not reached a finals.

"Sometimes I think that the younger players don't really know how much has actually gone into it," Love said.

"That's always been the aim, to qualify for the major tournaments. The fact that we've done it two times on the bounce now is nothing short of what we deserve for the work that we've put in."

Love made her international debut in 2002, in the same team as current head coach Shelley Kerr.

The former Kilmarnock, Doncaster and Celtic player won her 191st cap in last month's friendly win over Brazil.

"We've worked really hard over the years," she said. "It's 100% been worth it and to see the strides that we've taken as a squad. Hopefully it's a bit of a legacy that, that we can leave."