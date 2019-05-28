Highland League to proceed with odd number of teams after Cove Rangers promotion

John Robertson met with the Highland League about introducing an Inverness colts team

The Highland League will proceed with an odd number of teams next term after Cove Rangers' promotion to the SPFL.

The Aberdeen club's 7-0 aggregate win over Berwick Rangers in the play-off final leaves the league with 17 teams.

At the organisation's agm on Monday, president Raymond Cardno confirmed no applications were received for other teams to join.

It was decided at the Lossimouth meeting to rule out adding an Inverness Caledonian Thistle colts team.

The Scottish Championship club's manager, John Robertson, had told an earlier meeting they they would like to be involved.

However, Cardno said there were "a few issues" with that plan.

"What would happen if they had an incredibly successful youth team, and were up for promotion?" he asked. "There were a few things we didn't want to make a decision on quickly and it was ruled out."

Aberdeen junior side Banks o' Dee turned down the offer of applying to join the league last week, with their chairman Brian Winton saying they did not have enough time to prepare for a potential step up.

However, Cardno says the club should have been ready for the eventuality of Cove Rangers being promoted to the SPFL.

"They were champions last year and there was the potential for them being champions again the current year," he said.

"If they had a real desire to come into the Highland League, you would have anticipated that they would have been making plans along the way to say if that happens will we put the application in to join."