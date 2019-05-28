Micky Mellon: Tranmere boss fits bill as next Swansea manager says Andy Robinson

Tranmere's League Two play-off final win over Newport was Micky Mellon's fifth promotion as a manager

Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon would be a good fit as the next Swansea City manager, according to Andy Robinson who played for both clubs.

Mellon is the bookmakers' favourite to take over at the Liberty Stadium, following the departure of Graham Potter to Brighton and Hove Albion.

"He's an infectious guy and five promotions in less than 10 seasons is a phenomenal job," said Robinson.

"If it's not to Swansea then Micky will surely be getting other offers."

Mellon, 47, secured the fifth promotion of his managerial career on Saturday as Rovers beat Newport County in the League Two play-off final.

Swansea Under-23s coach Cameron Toshack is also high in the betting alongside the likes of Gus Poyet, Darren Moore and Michael Flynn, while Argentina great Gabriel Batistuta has also been touted as a contender.

Alan Tate, the former Swans defender who is the club's academy coach, has also said he would like the manager's job.

But ex-winger Robinson, 39, believes Mellon is the outstanding candidate for the Championship club, who are still rebuilding following relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

"He [Mellon] gets the best out of what he has to work with," Robinson told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"If it was to be Swansea City, the identity of the club, the Swansea way - the way we play - he wouldn't come away from that because that's his philosophy anyway.

"But he's adaptable as well, he's a good guy in football and he knows what it takes to win a football game."